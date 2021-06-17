Tambuwal urges Canadian Govt. to support electoral reforms in Nigeria

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the Canadian Government to lend its voice on the need by the National Assembly to expedite action toward passing the Electoral Act.

Tambuwal made the call in Sokoto when the Acting Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Nicolas Simard, who was on a working visit, led other officials to pay a courtesy visit to the governor.

He noted that facilitating the passage would guarantee a stable democracy, strengthen democracy and guarantee the delivery of good governance.

He said that Nigerians are interested in deepening the nation’s democracy and that could happen where there was free and fair election.

According to him, free and fair elections can be guaranteed by a workable laws guiding the conduct and process of electioneering system.

He expressed optimism that if the present National Assembly passed the Electoral Act it would surely smoothen the system.

He stressed that going by their actions on the passage of the amended laws more support and encouragements are needed.

Earlier, Simard said they were in Sokoto to partner the state government in education, health and other areas that would improve the nation’s economy and fight poverty.

” Issues of girl child education, maternal health, Gender Based Violence, Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and the rising insecurity in the North-West regions are also of concern to the Canadian Government ”Simard said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Simard was accompanied by

UNFPA officials, led by Gloria Enueze, officials of Plan International, among others. (NAN)