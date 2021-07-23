Tambuwal urges ASUU to devise other means of industrial action, not strikes

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to deploy better ways of engaging the Federal government than the perennial strikes it often embark on to press home its demands.

Governor Tambuwal made the plea while receiving the new executives of the Sokoto state University chapter of the union on Thursday.

He appealed to the union to develop some skills of negotiations geared towards arriving at consensus and common ground between it and governments at various level other than the strike.

Tambuwal said strike affects the general economic of well-being of the university, states and the country at large.

While congratulating the immediate past executives of the union for their exemplanary leadership, he implored their successors to embrace peaceful dialogue, engagement and negotiation between the union, the university management and state governmrnt in whatever issue that might come up going forward.

”it is not about confrontation. It is not about fighting. We all have common objectives, which is the improvement of the standard of education at all level in the state,” he added, emphasizing that since that is the case both the government and ASUU shouldn’t work at cross purposes that will only result in truncation of the development of education.

On the appointments of new Deputy Vice Chancellors (DVCs) in the university, the governor urged the university management and governing board to look inward for the selection, assuring it that the state government will not interfere in the process since the university has competent hands.

Tambuwal also used the occasion to announce that the state government will soon identify the site for the construction of a new College of Health Science at the university which will be funded by Abdulsamad Isiyaka Rabiu Foundation.

He said already state government has commenced the construction of the temporary site of the college.

Tambuwal said by the time his administration completes the new teaching hospital successfully, it will be the biggest and largest medical complex in Nigeria .

In their seperate remarks, the immediate past and new chairman of the Sokoto state University chapter of ASUU, Dr Attahiru Sifawa and Dr Saidu Isah Abubakar respectively said they were at the Government House to express appreciation to the Governor.

They commended him for expansion of the university through building of many faculties, construction of the University library, 60 offices complex, other facilities as well as the ongoing new Sokoto state University Teaching Hospital.

The duo also thanked the governor for settling all outstanding staff entitlements while requesting him to address the issue of abandoned staff quarters at the university.

Sokoto

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...