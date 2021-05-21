Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state to actively use the period to gain entrepreneurship skills.

Tambuwal made the call during the swearing in of 2021 Batch A Stream 2 Corp members at Wamakko Permanent Orientation Camp in Sokoto on Friday.

He also the assured the members of corps of maximum security and improved welfare during their service year in the state.

The governor, represented by the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Philip Enaberue, enjoined the members of the corps to be law abiding and always be good ambassadors of their families and the state they came from.

“First of all, let me congratulate you for the success recorded in your various courses of study that qualified you for call-up for national service,” Tambuwal said.

He noted that the NYSC scheme was an enduring exercise, stressing that its vital role in sustaining national integration, social development and promoting a just and egalitarian society could not be overemphasised.

Tambuwal also said, “They are to see their participation in the preparatory stage of the one year national service as fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of our great nation.

“Seize this rare opportunity to facilitate the development of Nigeria and Nigerians into a great and dynamic economy.”

He implored them to be aware that the three weeks period of the orientation exercise would place much demand on their strength, discipline, tolerance and level of sacrifice.

The governor urged them to adhere strictly to COVID-19 approved guidelines, which included washing of hands regularly, wearing of facemasks at all times, observing physical social distancing and the likes.

Tambuwal also enjoined them to sensitise their host communities on the negative impact of COVID-19 to mitigate its spread.

He urged them to fully participate in the repackaged skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development geared toward making each of them self reliant.

The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Sa’aidu Sifawa, represented by Bashir Ibrahim, administered the oath of allegiance on 1,049 corp members comprising 533 males and 516 females. (NAN)

