…Donates 23 Vehicles To Them

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto has charged new Chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state to make it a point of duty to hold security meeting every two weeks.

Speaking at their swearing-in ceremony over which he presided in Government House, Sokoto, Gov. Tambuwal urged them to be reporting back to the state government on the outcomes of such assembly in order to assist the state government in improving the security of the state.

Donating brand new Hilux cars to all the local government chairmen to boost the discharge their duties effectively, the governor appealed to them to shun truancy, pay attention to the issue of security, welfare and good governance.

He also charged them to be just and fair in discharging their duties irresspective of religious, ethnic and political differences.

Tambuwal commended the Sokoto State Independent Electoral Commission (SOSIEC) for conducting a free and fair election by using card readers.

He said this is the second time that the state government conducted local government election with card readers.

The governor also thanked the people in the state for coming out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice and commended the traditional and religious leaders for their support and cooperation to the policies and programmes of the government.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.