Tambuwal swears-in news Grand Khadi

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, has sworn-in Muhammad Tambari Usman as the new Grand Khadi of the state Shari’a Court of Appeal.

Usman was born July 31, 1955 in Binjin Muza town of Yabo local government area of Sokoto state. He started his working career with the Judiciary on August 1, 1988.

He rose through the cadre from the rank of Court Judge II to that of Upper Area Court Judge II in 1996. He held the position of Khadi of the Shariah Court of Appeal from November 18, 1998 to December 31, 2019. He was afterwards appointed as the Acting Grand Khadi.

At his swearing-in, Governor Tambuwal charged the new Grand Khadi to be upright and just in discharging his duty.

Tambuwal who said since the inception of his administration there has been a cordial working relationship with all arms of government in the state, congratulated the new appointee and assured him of the same gesture.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment and welfare for judicial officers in the state.

