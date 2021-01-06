Tambuwal swears in new Head of Service

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday swore-in the new head of service in the state, Abubakar Muhammad,mni (Dan Shehu).

This was disclosed in a post on Alameen Wakala’s Facebook page.

The post disclosed that the new head of service Muhammad, mni (Dan Shehu), until his appointment was the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health

Speaking at the ceremony Gov. Tambuwal said the swearing-in of new Head of Service was as a result of the retirement of Alh Sani Shehu Shuni,former Head of Service.

While congratulating the outgoing HoS, Shuni for completing his service successfully, he also thanked him for his enormous contribution to the state while he was in service.

He said Shuni added value and innovations to the state civil service adding that his tenure brought alot of achievements to state.

On the new Head of Service, the Governor said he has a track record of excellence and hard work.

He enjoined him to exhibit his commitment, experience and skills in managing the affairs of the new office he is about to occupy.

Report culled from Alameen Wakala Facebook page

Photo credit: Hon Shamsu buhari Madunka’s Facebook page