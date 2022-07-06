Tambuwal swears in  new  Commissioners

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday swore in nine new Commissioners to fill the vacancies in the state executive council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six of them were reappointed after they voluntary resigned to contest various positions in concluded primaries conducted by the People Democratic Party (PDP) but later withdrew based on consensus adopted by the party.

Speaking at ceremony, Gov. Tambuwal urged the new Commissioners to carry everyone along, regardless of political party affiliation.

“Today you are sworn in to serve all the people of Sokoto State, despite party affiliation, as such you should be committed to the people’s welfare and shun discrimination .

“Moreover, those among you who resigned to contest but later stepped down in the spirit of sportsmanship and love for our party are highly commended,” he said.

Tambuwal noted that the new commissioners were coming at difficult times of the nation’s financial crises.

He urged them to be responsive to the people and committed to service.

The reappointed commissioners are Aminu Bodinga, retired Col. Garba Moyi, Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Abdullahi Maigwandu and Abubakar Maikudi.

The new commissioners include, Abdullahi Hausawa, the state immediate PDP Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abubakar Dange and Bashir Lambara. (NAN)

