Tambuwal swears-in-Mai Doki as Permanent Secretary

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has sworn in a new Permanent Secretary, Malam Lawali Mai Doki.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello stated that he described the appointee as a n industrious hard working, trustworthy civil servant among his peers in the state public service.

Tambuwal appealed to him to bring to bear his experiences to the new office and indeed service of the state.

The governor congratulated him for reaching the peak of his career as a public servant and prayed to Allah to guide him and protect him in the discharge of his duties.

Malam Lawal Mai Doki expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He promised to justify the confidence reposed in and discharge his dutiful effectively.

