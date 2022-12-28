Tambuwal swears-in five Commissioners, Director General

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has sworn-in five newly appointed commissioners and one Director General.

Those sworn in as commissioners are: Aminu Ibrahim Sokoto, Muhammad Isah Tsabre, Muhammad Lema Abubakar, Alhassan Ibrahim Rara and Abdullahi Mu’azu Hassan.

The appointee for Director General is Hajiya Hussaina AbdulRazak.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the council chamber of Government House, Sokoto,

Governor Tambuwal said their appointment is based in merit, competence and commitment to the service of the people.

He enjoined them to give their maximum best within short period of the present administration for the development of the state.

The Governor congratulated the appointees and assured his total support to them.