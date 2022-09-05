Tambuwal splashes N10m on handball players, officials

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has donated N25,000 each to 400 participating national handball competition players and other officials as an encouragement to sports development.

Tambuwal announced the donations at the closing ceremony of 2022 National Under 12 and 15 Boys and Girls Handball Championship at Giginya Memorial Sports Complex, on Sunday in Sokoto.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhance sporting facilities, as well as overall sports development, saying, ” this is part of my government’s agenda.”

Tambuwal said that investments in sports were meant to curtail youths restiveness and make them more productive as well as shape their future.

According to him, sporting activities have become global attractions, means of livelihoods and they were making economic impacts at different categories.

” The present administration constructed a modern, 11,000- capacity stadium at Kasarawa, multipurpose sporting halls, Indoor spots arena and upgraded various sporting facilities.

” I enjoin youths and people at large, to utilize these facilities for productive engagements and the development of the state, ” Tambuwal said.

The governor further called for more investments and private sector partnerships to to boost sporting activities in the state.

In his remark, Sen. Abdul Ningi, lauded Tambuwal’s efforts for providing world-class sporting facilities in state

Ningi said, ”the magnificent buildings would facilitate youth developments in the state.”

Alhaji Akibu Dhalhatu, the Commissioner of Information and overseer of the Ministry of Youths and Sport Development, said state government was according the required attention to sports.

Dalhatu said government overhauled the state-owned football clubs and other sporting teams, with upgraded allowances, provided buses and other sports equipment to them.

He said Sokoto United Football club had been advancing at tournaments, adding that the state handball team, Rima strikers recently won gold medals and emerged champions at the national youths games in Kwara.

Dlhatu said that the state’s senior Rima team emerged victorious at the 2021 national handball premier league and represented Nigeria at the African Handball Championship in Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) this year’s edition recorded low turnout with teams from Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Kwara and Sokoto states and FCT participating in the week-long event.

The third in the series, teams from Kebbi, Sokoto, FCT have competed for honour in the U-12 boys category, with host Sokoto state featuring two teams.

Teams that competed for honour in the U-15 boys category were Kebbi, Sokoto, FCT, Caliphate Academy, Suleija Shooters, Zamfara and Katsina.

Three teams C&S FPS Academy, Kebbi and Sokoto, just like in the U-12 girls category also battled in the U-15 girls category.

In the U-15 boys category final encounter watched by a mammoth crowd, host team, Rima Strikers, backed by the vociferous home fans, took the match beyond the reach of their opponent, Equity boys from Kebbi, early in the first half.

Rima Strikers stamped their supremacy, ending the first half, 12 – 2 apiece.

The boys U-15 final match eventually ended 21 – 8, in favour of the Sokoto lads and medals were presented to all the winning teams. (NAN)

