Tambuwal: SOSG urges FG to suspend internet blockade

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following an enlarged security council meeting on the fallout of bandits attack on Goronyo market which claimed the of 43 people last week, state government has formally written to the Federal Government to the blockade of telecommunications services earlier imposed on 14 local government areas of the state.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of state disclosed this Saturday when he received the North-East Governors Forum (NEGF) represented by Governors of Borno and Gombe state, Prof. Babagana Aymara Zulum and Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya respectively, who paid a condolence visit to the state over the bandits attack of last week.

According to Gov. Tambuwal, the call rescinding of the blockade became necessary in view of concerns expressed by security outfits in the state that the outage affecting the smooth of their works.

He said the state government has already forwarded a letter to the Minister of and Economy to the internet blockade.

