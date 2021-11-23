Tambuwal signs Sokoto state child protection law

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, on Monday, signed into law the Sokoto state Child Protection bill earlier passed by state House of Assembly to enhance the conditions of children in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Tambuwal signed the law at an elaborate ceremony attended by the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, UNICEF’s Chief Field Officer in Sokoto, Mr Maulid Warfar, Plan International representative, and other dignitaries.



The governor noted that since the enactment of the Child Rights Act 2003 by the Federal Government led by President Olusegun Obasanjo, states were enjoined to domesticate the law which, however, become difficult due cultural and life style differences.



He described the law as among the major landmark achievements of his administration and commended the efforts of the key actors, in ensuring that it suited and conformed with the cultural and religious concerns of the states.



Tambuwal stressed that the state government, under his watch, would continue to live up to the expectations of the people, especially the protection of the lives of growing children and women.



According to him, Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law was also signed by his administration, which also manifested government’s commitments to end all forms of Gender-Based violence (GBV), sexual abuse and related abnormalities in the society.



He stated that based on the efforts and commitments of Sultanate Council, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Suleiman Usman SAN, Commissioner for Women Affairs, and others, the law conformed to the concerns of the people of Sokoto state.



Tambuwal also commended the State legislators for their patience, understanding and foresight on the processes of the law.



” We deployed legislative skills to ensure harmonious working relationship with the legislature, as we have 16 All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmakers against 14 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the house.



” We have best Child Protection Law and VAPP, which we urge other states to emulate as they translate the concerns of people of the state, ” Tambuwal said.



He assured more government interventions, especially on survivors’ shelters and others needs identified in the progress report of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Project in the state.



Tambuwal commended Kallon for his efforts as a UN Representative that visited almost all the 36 states of the federation, within these trying times of security challenges.



” Governors of Nigeria were pleased to work with Kallon having more engagement with Nigerian leaders, than any international representative, on diverse areas and sectors, ” he added.



In his remark, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, who was represented by Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali-Jubaid, said more inputs were made in recognition of the peoples’ lifestyles, cultural and religious values which would attract other states to emulate.



Speaking earlier, Kallon lauded Gov. Tambuwal’s resilience, as well as other bodies and individuals who ensured the enactment of the law, with a view to better the lives of citizens.



Kallon noted that EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Project was geared towards promoting the rights of individuals and ensure harmonious living of the people devoid of any forms of violence, abuses, while empowering women and girls with the requisite livelihood skills in the society.



NAN reports that the event witnessed the presentation of the Spotlight Initiative Project progress reports covering all active players, areas of coverage, partnerships, figures, challenges, as well as children’s parliament presentations including the different educational and health topics that needed interventions. (NAN)

