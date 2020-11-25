Tambuwal Seeks More Collaboration With FG, UDU On Renewable Energy

Sokoto State government has sought extended partnership with the federal government and the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS) on the harnessing of renewable energy for the improvement of power supply in the state and other scientific undertakings therein.

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state made the request Monday when he received the Minister of Power (State), Engr Sale Mamman, his entourage and some university dons as well as stakeholders in the state.

The governor, who specifically asked “for greater collaboration” with UDUS and the Federal Ministry of Power, expressed gratitude to the federal government and the ministry for their successive efforts to address the problems of power supply in the state, premising his call upon the fact that the state has abundant renewable energy resources that would make the collaboration more fruitful.

He gave kudos to the federal ministry of power for the execution of projects under the Independent Power Project (IPP) in the state.

Tambuwal equally applauded the ministry for its re-conducting of the hitherto overloaded

132kv Single Circuit Transmission Sokoto-Kebbi Line with high capacity transmission cable, the ongoing rehabilitation of the electricity line between the state capital and Yabo town.

The governor, who also appreciated how the apex government and the ministry are carrying along the stakeholders of the state in the conduct of their works, appealed for more projects to be located in its precinct, particularly, the electrification of the Gwadabawa-Illela axis of the state.

In his remarks, Engr Mamman who said himself and his team were in the state upon the invitation of the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria, noted that “we can’t come and go without paying you a courtesy call.”

He enumerated some the projects being executed by his Ministry as the re-conduction of electricity in the Kebbi and Sokoto axis and the rehabilitation of the Sokoto-Yabo electricity project.