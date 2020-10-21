Tambuwal seeks Assembly’s approval to appoint commissioner

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has forwarded to the state Assembly, the name of Bashir Usman-Gorau, for confirmation as Commissioner.

The governor’s letter of request was read on the floor of the Assembly by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida at plenary on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominee will replace Bello Goronyo, the former Commissioner for Solid Minerals, who was elected the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.