Tambuwal seeks Assembly approval to establish new agency

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has presented a Bill to the state House of Assembly to approve the establishment of Erosion and Watershed Management Agency in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the request is contained in a letter dated Sept. 6, read by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, at plenary on Wednesday.

The governor also requested for the amendment of the state Geographic Information System Agency Law 2016, to provide for the creation and tenure of its Executive Chairman.

Tambuwal said the decision was necessitated by the need to be in tandem with current best global practices.

“This is to guarantee good governance and efficiency in the conduct of government business.

“The laws, when enacted, would strengthen capacity of the agencies to deliver effective service and ensure effective management of particularly, erosion and watershed problems as well as land matters in the state,” he said.

While appealing for expeditious consideration of the request, the governor appreciated the state lawmakers for their sustained cooperation to the development of the state. (NAN)

