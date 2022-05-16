Tambuwal relaxes Sokoto curfew

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Monday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis on Saturday.

The curfew will now be from dusk to dawn.

The governor imposed the curfew to contain the tension that followed the murder of a 200-Level Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy.

The lifting of the curfew is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isa Bajini-Galadanchi.

He stated that the relaxation of the curfew followed briefing by security agencies in the state.

“The review is to enable people to go about their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood,’’ he added.

The commissioner quoted Gov. Tambuwal as advising residents to maintain peace and warned that government would not condone any breach of the law. (NAN)

