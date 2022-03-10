Tambuwal reiterates commitment to flush out bandits, informants

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Thursday reiterated determination to flush out all bandits and their informants in some communities of the state.

In a statement by Malam Muhammad Bello, Tambuwa’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, the governor warned marauders and their collaborators to steer clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law, if apprehended.

According to Bello, Tambuwa made the remarks in his address when he visited Sabon Garin Liman village in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The governor said he had received intelligence report on the influx of suspected bandits and their informants into Sabon Garin Liman village.

He said administration, with the assistance of security agencies and the Federal Government would not allow criminals to loose the gains already made in stemming the tide of bandits’ nefarious activities.

“The state government is not unaware of what is happening in this village, where bandits both from within and outside the country are taking refuge.

“I was out of the state and had to come back because of certain information that I received. The information is very worrisome and of concern. It has to do with happenings around here and Gundumi forest in Zamfara.

“We know that there are informants in this village and they collaborate with bandits. We are going to flush them out and make sure that the law takes its course on them,” Tambuwal said.

He appealed to the law abiding people in the community to collaborate with the village head, other leaders and security agencies in the state.

” It is important to cooperate with the security agencies, particularly those deployed around this area, so that we can nip this in the bud and reestablish peace here and in the state in general,” he said.

The governor commiserated with the people of the community on what has been happening in the area, especially the recent attacks.

” What happened in Kebbi, where bandits killed over 60 vigilante men is shocking.

” I extend condolences to the people and government of the state. We don’t want such happenings. We must all work together to ensure that the progress being recorded so far is not retarded.

“We pray that God Almighty shall continue to forgive the souls of those who lost their lives; and grant complete healings to those who sustained injuries and wounds,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tambuwal was accompanied during the visit by heads of security agencies in the state, the state Commissioner of Security and Career Affairs, Retired Col. Garba Moyi and the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Saidu Umar. (NAN)

