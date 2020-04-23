Tambuwal refutes misleading video on COVID-19

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal, has described as fake, false and malicious a 30 seconds video clip, being shared on social media platforms alleging that he denied the existence of the COVID-19 virus in the state.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, Muhammad Bello on Thursday, said the video, which is part of the speech delivered by the governor on March 26, 2020, is contextually and factually misleading.

“For the record, this is part of what the governor said on that day:

“Alhamdulillah, Sokoto State is experiencing a relatively safe situation, having so far recorded no case of infection.

“The only suspected case has tested negative of the Corona Virus.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the State has not recorded any case of this disease, the state government constituted a task force team of experts under the leadership of the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Muhammed Ali Inname on the 19th March 2020,” Tambuwal had said.

According to the statement, “this does not in anyway relate to the current situation where the state is now coping with an index case, who is still at the isolation center at Amanawa.

“As a result of this, Governor Tambuwal having refuted the video circulating now, which tries to allude falsehood to his previous remark on the state of the COVID-19 in the state, distances himself from it.”

He appealed to the people of the state to concentrate on ridding the state of the disease and avoid rumour mongers and peddlers.