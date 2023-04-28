Tambuwal recommits to security, welfare of corps members

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has reiterated government’s commitment to the security and welfare of National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state.

Tambuwal spoke at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Wamakko, during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members deployed to the state on Friday.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmed, welcomed the new corps members.

“You are all welcome to Sokoto State, the seat of the Caliphate and one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“I charge you to remain dedicated to national service in order to fulfill the purpose NYSC is established for.

“The orientation camp exercise will give you enough strength toward the primary assignment, as such you should remain committed in order to gain the required experience,” Tambuwal said.

He further urged the corps members to concentrate on the in-camp skills acquisition training to enhance their future self reliance.

Earlier, Mr Usman Yaro, the NYSC State Coordinator said as at the close of registration exercise on Thursday, a total of 1,008 corps members were registered in the camp, comprising 545 and 463 males and females, respectively.

He said the members of the set had already exhibited high sense of discipline since their arrival in the camp.

“This is an indication of their determination and acceptance to diligently serve their fatherland in Sokoto State,” he said.

Yaro assured the corps members that Sokoto was undoubtedly one of the most peaceful and accommodating states in country.

“I encourage you to fully participate in all the camp activities and utilise all the available opportunities therein to imbibe the ideals of the NYSC scheme.

“This is particularly the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SAED), bearing in mind that the camp and its activities are highly regimented and compulsory,” he added.

The state coordinator congratulated Tambuwal for emerging as a Senator-elect at the just-concluded 2023 National Assembly elections in the state. (NAN)