Tambuwal reads riot act to owners of illegal structures around Nagarta College

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has again reiterated his administration’s commitment towards the sustained prioritization of the development of the education sector in the state.

This is as he called on owners of illegal and makeshift structures built around the 100 years old Nagarta College, Sokoto, to evacuate the area or face forcible eviction.

The governor stated these when he received leadership of Nagarta Old Boys Association (NOBA) held at the Council Chamber of Government House, Sokoto.

He said his administration is doing its best considering the enormous challenges it inherited which necessitated the declaration of emergency to roll back the decay of infrastructure, deficiency of learning materials, inadequate teaching and supporting staff among others.

He explained the Sultan Sa’ad-led committee saddled with the responsibility of achieving the government’s blueprint advised the government on how to confront the problems in order to ensure quality in education as well as students enrolment and retention in school.

Against this backdrop, he said resonable improvement has been made in the sector, emphasizing that ”what we can give to our children is both moral training and education- Islamic and Western.”

He commended NOBA alumni for what they are doing in the school, adding that, old boys are key and critical stakeholders in the continued management of their institutions.

Noting that the college has produced some of the best people in the country, the governor said: ”we must strive to restore its past glory.” threatened by the erection of illegal structures around it.

According to him, the state government has since given notice to the owners of the illegal structures and pledged to compensate them by relocating them to a suitable place where they will do their business comfortably.

”We will pay you compensation where this is deserved, pull down the structures and then claim our schools,” the Governor said, adding that defaulters with makeshift structures will be given passionate consideration.

To this end, he said the state government, through its investment company, is going to establish a new market and shopping complex around Tashar Kura, in the outskirts of the metropolis, so that those at Kasuwar Kanawa, inside the state capital, can move there.

In his address, the national chairman of the alumni association, Alhaji Sani Musa while expressing appreciation to the Governor for taking bold steps to salvage the image of the college, said the association will collaborate with it in its effort towards developing the education sector.

In his remarks, the Emir of Argungu , Alhaji Ismaila Muhammadu Mera also commended the government for its giant stride in moving education forward.

