Tambuwal pledges more support for youths

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Tuesday appealed to Nigerian youths to live peacefully and engaged in viable ventures to facilitate better future for the country.

Tambuwal spoke during an interactive meeting with youth groups in Sokoto state, as part of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

The governor said, though Nigeria has not attained the desired level of development, but the youth and other Nigerians have reasons to thank God for being Nigerians.

“We keep thanks to Almighty Allah and extend out tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for this historic celebration.

“I know most Nigerians are not happy with face of our country today, but we shall continue to celebrate our country’s independence.

“We must not allow our country’s challenges to hinder our celebration, we should continue to celebrate and thank God for the country’s independence,” he said.

Tambuwal further called on the youth to pursue education with all seriousness in order to remain productive and self reliant.

“We will continue to support the youths in Sokoto state in order to succeed, in line with our administration’s desire of building the best generation of future leaders.

“As such, I appeal on all of you to always advise and support the government on the best ways we can succeed in achieving our desire of making Sokoto a great state for all,” he added. (NAN)