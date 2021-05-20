About 500-600 villages have been provided with portable drinking water in Sokoto state by the administration of Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in the last six years.

The projects include the drilling of five large diameter hybrid boreholes blended with dual advantage of using solar and mechanical sources of energy, construction of 100,000 capacity steel welded tank in 12 meter tower and the construction of a high lift pumping station and the installation of three new pumps as well as 20,000 meters pipe reticulation system within Bado and environs within the state capital.

Gov. Tambuwal stated this at the commissioning of Bado- Kasarawa water supply project under the 3rd National Urban Water Sector Reform (NUWSR) project on Wednesday.

He said this in addition to the semi-urban water scheme being executed by the state government in all the 23 local government headquarters of the state as well as another on-going 250 boreholes constructed across the state.

Expressing his commitment to the provision of about 1000 towns and villages with portable drinking water before the end of his tenure, the governor gave kudos to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and the World Bank for their contributions to the initiative.

He also commended the State Ministry of Water Resources for their commitment to the success of this project and other water supply efforts of the Government in the state.

He urged the people in the state to always monitor the projects being executed by the government in their domain and report any sub-standard work to the relevant authority, just as he also called on the beneficiary communities to take ownership of this facility by ensuring its proper utilization and protection against misuse or vandalization.

In his address the commissioner of water resources Alhaji Umar Bature said the Bado- Kasarawa water supply project materialized after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state and the Ministry of Water Resources on the collaboration and implementation of the World Bank assisted project.

