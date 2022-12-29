Tambuwal, others receive PDP flags for 2023 elections

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, two Senatorial and 11 House of Representatives candidates have received campaign flags and assured to work towards the victory of PDP in 2023 polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, issued the flags when the party inaugurated the 2023 campaign on Wednesday in Dange-Shuni Local Government Area.

Goronyo urged the candidates along with other stakeholders and party loyalists to work for the total victory of the party.

He said that the credibility of the candidates and PDP government’s records of achievements were enough to woo more supporters.

He said that the party would ensure rancor-free campaigns and elections even as he warned instigators to be wary of inciting disturbance for peaceful coexistence in the country.

In his address, the Director General of PDP 2023 governorship campaign council, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, urged the electorate to vote PDP for the restoration of full glory and image of the country.

Suleiman said Nigerians had faced difficult periods as a result of insurgency, banditry and kidnappings and inflation.

He said that PDP was determined to change the narratives and ensure the transformation of the country.

NAN reports that PDP loyalists from the 23 Local Government Areas witnessed the event.(NAN)