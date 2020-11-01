Tambuwal: Northern Govs set to bankroll studies on #EndSARS, job creation

In the wake of the recent #EndSARS protests that later became a national unrest, the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) is now set to commission and bankroll a study of both issues by the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research, Arewa House, Kaduna. The study is with a view to forestalling future occurrences and mitigating the outcomes, particularly for the Northern region.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State disclosed this Saturday in Kaduna at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the establishment of the Arewa House which is affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Tambuwal who represented the Chairman of NSGF, Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, assured the Arewa House that its recommendations on the #EndSARS study would be implemented by the NSGF.

He also said the Forum is also interested in commissioning another study on youths engagement and development with bias on job creation and entrepreneurship in Northern Nigeria.

He later explained why it became necessary to undertake the study during a stakeholders’ meeting with a cross section of Kaduna people held at the Kaduna State University (KASU), noting that the lessons to be learnt from the fallout of the #EndSARS are many.

Economically, “it runs into trillions of Naira,” he stated, emphasizing that had that kind of mayhem happened in the North, the region may not have been able to cope with it as it “doesn’t have money for the reconstruction” that would have been required.

Pointing out that it is in the collective interest of the North to reject unrest and violence, Governor Tambuwal who was in company of his Ekiti, Jigawa and Kaduna counterparts, urged all leaders in the region to be “accommodating and draw people closer.”