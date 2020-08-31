Tambuwal nominates Mainasara, Maikudi as Commissioners, forwards names to State Assembly

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has nominated Mohammed Mainasara Ahmad, mni and Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad as Commissioners in the state cabinet.

Muhammad Bello, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor who disclosed this in a statement Monday, added that, Consequently, Gov. Tambuwal has forwarded the names of the duo to the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) for screening and confirmation.

It could be recalled that two positions for Commissioner has been vacant as a result of political mobility of one occupant and the demise of the other.

The positions: Budget and Economic Planning; as well as Lands and Housing are currently being supervised by substantive

Commissioners.