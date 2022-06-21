Tambuwal Nominates Lambara, Dange, Hausawa As Commissioners, Six Preceding, Reinstates Chief of Staff

By Chimezie Godfrey

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has sent the names of Hon. Bashir Mohammed Lambara, Hon. Abubakar Dange and Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa to the state House of Assembly (SOHA) for clearance to be appointed as members of the state executive council.

In a statement, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello revealed that the Governor also sent to the Assembly the names of six of his ex-Commissioners for re-appointment as Commissioners.

“They are: Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga, Col. Garba Moyi (rtd), Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu and Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad.

“This is as he reinstates the former Chief of Staff, Alhaji Mukhtar Magori.

“All the seven above voluntarily disengaged from their positions in April 27, to seek elected political offices in line with the provisions of Section 84 (12) of the new Electoral Act which mandates all political appointees seeking elective office to resign ahead of any party primary they plan to participate in,” he stated.

