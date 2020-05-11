Tambuwal loses Commissioner for Lands, Housing

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Sunday announced the death of his Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Alhaji Surajo Marafa-Gatawa.

A statement by Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Malam Muhammad Bello, said late Mafara-Gatawa passed away on Sunday after a brief illness.

Bello said the late commissioner, born on Sept. 15, 1957, was an astute politician.

He said that the deceased had been a Councillor in Sabon Birni Local Government Area (1988-1989) and also Chairman of the same Council (1991-1993).

According to the statement, Mafara-Gatawa has been a member of the House of Representatives for Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency between 1999-2007

“During Gov. Tambuwal’s first tenure, he was the Commissioner for Social Welfare for four years, later he was moved to the last position he held until his death,” Bello stated.

He said that Mafara-Gatawa, survived by three wives and many children, had since been buried according to Islamic rites. (NAN)