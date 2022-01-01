Tambuwal lauds Sultan for efforts on Peace, unity of country

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has been applauded for working assiduously in strengthening of peace and unity in the country without being partisan.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state gave the commendation on New Year eve while receiving the main report of a stakeholders committee on security set up by sokoto state government and led by the Sultan.

The Governor urged the Sultan not to be distracted or discouraged by detractors and encouraged him to continue with what he is doing in preaching peace and unity in the country.

Thanking the Sultan for accepting to serve as the chairman of the committee and also for his support and cooperation to his administration, Tambuwal

said his choice as the chairman was predicated on many reasons including his current role monarchical role as a spiritual and temporal leader who was also a former military officer who served in many capacities covering security matters.

He appealed to citizens in the state to engage in constructive criticism especially on issues of security.

Tambuwal commended the leaders and people in the state for setting aside their political differences and converging August last year to attend the stakeholders security meeting held at Kasarawa Conference Center.

Giving kudos to the security agencies in the state for their synergy and urging them not to relent as the security improves, the governor assured that his administration will implement the Sultan Committee report fully.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar said after the forming of the main committee it swung into action and formed four sub-committees on security, traditional affairs and religious groups as well as the three arms of government and the civil society groups.

He said all of these worked diligently and submitted their respective reports to the main committee which harmonized and compiled a final copy of the report.

The Sultan said if the report is implemented the security challenges in the state will be reduced drastically.

He appealed to people of the state to set aside negative politics when it comes to security issues and urged the leaders to be just and fair in their leadership.

He also urged imams and the Ulama to continue to pray for peace and peaceful coexistence so that the security challenges in the state and country in general will be overcome.

