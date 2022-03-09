Tambuwal lauds FG over Ukraine evacuation, tackling insecurity

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has commended the Federal Government for its sustained efforts in rescuing and bringing back Nigerians, especially students trapped in war-hit Ukraine.

He spoke on Tuesday in Sokoto when he received the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyema.

Tambuwal said the apex government was non partisan in its support to the state in checkmating the spate of insecurity that has ravaged parts of the state and the country in recent past.

“I commend the Federal Government for the ongoing efforts to evacuate trapped Nigerians from Ukraine.

”I also single out the minister for his uncommon determination and patriotism in ensuring the triumph of Nigeria’s diplomacy.

”He is doing well and representing our country very well in every fora internationally,” the Governor said.

Tambuwal prayed for God to continue to strengthen President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to confront all security challenges facing the country.

He appreciated the support of the Federal Government in tackling insecurity in the state, emphasizing,”there is synergy among security apparatuses working in Sokoto state.

“Peace is gradually returning to Sokoto state, whatever affects one state in Nigeria, affects all and even neighboring countries.”

On the role of Sokoto state in sustaining national cohesion and integration, Tambuwal explained, ”Sokoto is one state where everyone is treated equally.”

He noted that there is no discrimination in terms of provision of subsidized education, housing and empowerment to the people of Sokoto and Nigerians of all shades and convictions living in the state.

“We must work towards ensuring that all of us are one. We must not discriminate against one another. We must work as one people who have the country at heart,” Tambuwal advocated.

Speaking earlier, Onyema said his team was in Sokoto to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the tragedies witnessed and suffered over time.

He said within this period, the international community has inundated the ministry to convey condolences and assured the state of the continued solidarity of the Federal Government and the international community.

According to him, the international community is behind the Governor and the state, while expressing profound sympathy and condolences to the families and victims of unfortunate incidents that were witnessed in the state.

“Mr President is proud of you and the state. Many people have spoken sincerely and highly of your and state’s hospitality,” the Minister noted.

”The President hopes other states will emulate what you and Sokoto people are doing,” Onyema said.

In his remark on efforts to move Nigerians trapped in Ukraine out of the embattled country, Onyema said all the students of Sokoto state caught in the tragedy had been evacuated.

He added that the federal government is working tirelessly to ensure the evacuation of all Nigerians there.

He explained that in that regard, the over 400 students trapped in Sumy, North-Eastern Ukraine, will now be evacuated after difficult negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities. (NAN)

