Tambuwal is Silverbird Man of the Year 2019

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has emerged Silverbird Television’s Man of the Year, 2019.

According to a statement by the Governor’s spokesman, Bello Muhammad, a letter served on the governor, said the Award is in consideration of his achievements in the areas of education, infrastructure development and job creation.

“The prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year will be conferred on him on Friday February 28, 2020, at a ceremony slated to take place at Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos.”

Receiving the letter from top management staff of the Silverbird Communication, Governor Tambuwal promised to keep providing dividends of democracy to the people of Sokoto state, which earned him the award.

He said he was particularly thrilled by the award which he described as credible, because he was overwhelmingly voted for by members of the public.

Governor Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), explained that the state government had since set aside and started distributing N4 billion grant to some ordinary people of Sokoto state, with a view to lift them out of poverty.

The Chief Creative Officer of Silverbird Communication, Mr Jacob Akinyemi Johnson, who presented the letter of award, congratulated Tambuwal on his recent victory at the Supreme Court and his election as Chairman of the PDP GF.