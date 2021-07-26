Tambuwal inaugurates N6.12bn Bauchi Government House

 Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of State, on Monday, inaugurated the N6.12 billion newly constructed Bauchi House.

Tambuwal, who is also the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, led eleven PDP governors to inaugurate the edifice at a grand ceremony in Bauchi.

Inaugurating the project, Tambuwal described his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed as a performing governor.

“The governor is transforming Bauchi better,” he said.

According to Tambuwal, PDP governors will to perform creditably well in the implementation of viable projects betterment of the people.

“We will not relent in discharging our responsibilities,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier in his remark, Mohammed said the project was conceived previous administrations in the state in the past 35 years, lamenting that it could not start until March 2021.

Mohammed reiterated the commitment of his administration to transform the state betterment of the citizenry.

“This edifice was partially and the remaining portion of it soon be for proper utilisation,” he said.

The News Agency of reports that all the eleven governors of the party in Bauchi for the PDP Governors’ Forum meeting to commence soon. (NAN)

