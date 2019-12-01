Tambuwal inaugurates N4bn Micro-Business Incentive Fund

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto state government will disburse N4 billion as incentive to people of the state in the next four years.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this on Sunday at Balle and Tureta in Gudu and Tureta local government areas, respectively where he inaugurated the

state’s Micro Business Incentive Fund (SMBIF).

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, said the governor distributed N20,000 grant to 1,000 people, saying the fund would be extended to the remaining 21 local government areas in the state.

Speaking at different ceremonies, Tambuwal said that, the gesture was aimed at assisting the less privileged persons and small scale entrepreneurs in the state, to improve their businesses.

He explained that the distribution will not be discriminatory as both male and female will benefit from the programme in equal measure.

The governor urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

In his address, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manir Muhammad Dan Iya said the beneficiaries had been selected to benefit from the gesture in each of the 23 local government areas based on the directives of the governor.

The deputy governor thanked Tambuwal for giving the cabinet members the opportunity to serve and execute various developmental projects across the 23 local government areas in the state.