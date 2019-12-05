Tambuwal inaugurates committee on Ease of Doing Business

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Following the kick off of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in many states, Sokoto has constituted a five-man committee on Ease of Doing Business, to boost small scale businesses in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Press to the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar and forwarded to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by the deputy governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, on Thursday, inaugurated the Sokoto State Committee as directed by Federal government via National Economic Council recommendations.

According to Tambuwal, the membership of the committee is strategic to the success and full implementation of the FG’s drive to promote small businesses.

The members include: Commissioner of Justice & Attorney General, Member; Commissioner of Budget & Economic Planning, Member; Commissioner of Finance, member; Commissioner of Lands and Housing, member and Commissioner of Commerce and Industries, who will serve as the Secretary and State reform Champion.

Tambuwal said the terms and reference of the Standing committee “is to meet monthly and report to the State Executive Council the Highest Decision making body in the state”, on a quarterly basis.

He added that he would personally Chair the meetings.

“As the world embraces entrepreneurship, the concept of Ease of Doing Business will, in a long run, uplift those small and medium businesses, that are booming in the country.”

Tambuwal said since the inception of his administration, priority had been given to small and medium businesses.

“That is reason that Sokoto State Government established Sokoto State Medium and small enterprises Development Agency, SOSMEDA, from the Ministry of Commerce, to give attention and assist those small businesses to grow in the State.

“It is the same reason that Sokoto State Government injected ₦4 billion grants to 200,000 rural beneficiaries to start small businesses all in support of FG drive in Creating Small Bussinesses.”

He congratulated members of the committee and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them, in the discharge of their assignment.