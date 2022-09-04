Tambuwal inaugurates Atiku support group

By Muhammad Nasir

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has inaugurated state and local government executives of Atiku support group for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

The group, North West Business Communities for Atiku 2023, will canvass votes for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the three states.

Tambuwal said at the inauguration in Sokoto on Sunday that the initiative was a testimony of the unshakable support of the business communities to the candidature of Atiku.

“We are confident that the contribution of our business communities to ensure the success of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is unshakable.

“Moreover, we are all aware that Alhaji Atiku is a great businessman and a devoted public servant who is always committed to the wellbeing of the society,” he said.

According to him, Atiku is out to salvage Nigeria.

“Our return to PDP from All Progressive Congress together with Alhaji Atiku and others is a commitment to salvage the numerous challenges of our country.

“As such I congratulate our business communities for coming to participate in this struggle and appeal to you to use all possible means of subsidising prices of commodities in Nigeria,” he added.

Sen. Abdul Ningi, National Grand Patron of the group, recalled that it began in 2020 and had contributed money for the purchase of nomination form for Atiku.

“Atiku’s candidacy is for all of us, we should hold the current struggle with full confidence that our country will return to those days when people reap the benefits of good governance,” he said.

Earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, urged the youths to support Atiku, assuring that they will be involved in all aspects of governance and development, if he wins.

“At the state level, our governorship candidate will initiate more ways toward ensuring our business communities are fully involved in sustaining more development,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the inaugurated executives, Alhaji Chika Sarkin-Gishiri, pledged their commitment to ensuring the success of PDP at all levels.

“We are convinced that with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who has a lot of experience in business and public management, our country will excel,” he said. (NAN)

