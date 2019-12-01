Tambuwal inaugurates 1.5m litre water scheme in Tureta

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Sunday, inaugurated the construction of 1,500,000-litre capacity water scheme in Tureta town, headquarters of Tureta local government.

Tambuwal said the project, which would cost N4 million, is part of State government's determination to provide adequate water supply to every nook and cranny of the state. He also laid the foundation for the construction of a Block of classroom for the junior secondary School, Tsamiya in Tureta local government. Tambuwal said the project, which would be executed at the cost of N86 million, would also be upgraded to the status of government Day senior secondary School after its completion.