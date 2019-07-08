Tambuwal, Ihedioha, Secondus others felicitate with Okowa at 60

Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo and Godwin Obaseki of Edo were among dignitaries that joined Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday, as he marked his 60th birthday in Asaba.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus was also present to felicitate with Okowa.

Okowa, to mark the day, had decided to celebrate with the physically-challenged persons in the state.

The governors and other dignitaries who came to felicitate with Okowa, poured encomiums on him, describing him as unique, humble, focused and patient.

Tambuwal said, ” Okowa will remain the humble servant of the people, a good husband and a father, a gentleman, very honest and unassuming.

“I congratulate the people of Delta for having him as Governor for a second term.

“His decision to celebrate the birthday with people with disabilities is in his character of giving hope to the hopeless.”

On his part, Ihedioha said: “Gov. Okowa is calm to a fault, but you can only underestimate him to your own peril.

”He is also a very humble man and we commend him for celebrating his birthday with people with disabilities.”

Obaseki said that Okowa’s achievements date back to his days as a student of the Edo College, Benin City.

Mr James Ibori, a former Delta governor, described Okowa as a prayerful personality who believed that he could not record success without God.

“I congratulate you Okowa; I thank God for your life; I thank God for your humility and we pray God will continue to uplift you because, I do know that you do everything with a clear conscience,” Ibori said.

Responding, Okowa thanked the dignitaries for making it a pleasant surprise.

He said that his intention was to celebrate the birthday solely with people living with disabilities

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive; my mother died at 43 and growing up to attain 60, I thank God,” the governor said.

While thanking his wife, Dame Edith and his children, he said that the decision to celebrate his 60th birthday with people with disabilities was to reassure them of his administration’s resolve to continue to pay special attention to their affairs. (NAN)

