Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has humbly declined the proposed conferment of an honorary degree on him by the Nahda International University College (NIUC), Khartoum, Sudan.

The award has been slated as part of the graduation ceremony of 38 students of Sokoto state extraction who bagged degrees in Medicine/Surgery, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Laboratory Sciences and Information Communication Technology (ICT) at the Ibn Sina University (ISU) and NIUC.

Gov. Tambuwal declined the offer shortly after his arrival in Khartoum on Sunday, informing the management of the two universities that he would not take their offers because of the prevailing situation of insecurity in Nigeria.

“I won’t be able to oblige your humble request because of the condition in which my country finds itself at this time,” he said.

“But you may wish to defer the conferment until a later date. For now, I have come to see my children and wards,” he told the Prof. Qaribullah Abbas, the Acting Dean of NIUC.

In his response, Prof. Qaribullah craved his indulgence to accept an Award of Excellence instead of the honorary degree.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

