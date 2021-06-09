Tambuwal: I can’t accept honorary degree while Nigeria isn’t secure

June 9, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Salihu Moh. Lukman 0



Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has humbly declined conferment of an honorary degree on him by Nahda International College (NIUC), Khartoum, Sudan.

award has been slated as part of graduation ceremony of 38 students of Sokoto state extraction bagged degrees in Medicine/Surgery, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Laboratory Sciences and Information Communication Technology (ICT) at Ibn Sina (ISU) and NIUC.

Gov. Tambuwal declined offer shortly after his arrival in Khartoum on , informing the management of the two universities that he would take their offers because of the prevailing situation of insecurity in Nigeria.

won’t able to oblige your humble request because of the condition in which my country finds itself at this ,” he said.

“But you may wish to defer the conferment until a later date. For , have come to see my children and wards,” he told the Prof. Qaribullah Abbas, the Acting Dean of NIUC.

In his response, Prof. Qaribullah craved his indulgence to accept an Award of Excellence instead of the honorary degree.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,