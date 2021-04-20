Alhaji Abdulaziz Ibrahim, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on People with Special Needs, has commended the governor for constructing ramps in the Government House, aimed at easing passage of physically challenged persons.

Ibrahim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Sokoto that the efforts had justified the award given to Tambuwal by Global Hope for Justice, an NGO as “Most Friendly Governor to People Living with Special Needs of the year in 2020”.

He said that the award to his principal was highly justified, in recognition of his special attention to special needs persons.

” To my surprise, I was in government house today and found out that ramps were constructed in strategic places including Governor’s office to ease passage of physically challenged persons.

” Ramp for people with disabilities makes a difference in their lives ” Ibrahim said.

He said that Tambuwal had fulfilled his promises by giving them office of Special Adviser, as well as running many friendly policies that were uplifting the people’s living standards across the state.

According to him, people with special needs are currently receiving monthly stipends from the government as part of the administration’s efforts at discouraging the group from street begging.

The governor’s aide also said that Tambuwal had provided a fully furnished skills acquisition center where people with disabilities were getting empowered to be productive in order to promote self-reliance.

“Our people are engaged in shoemaking, cap making, tailoring, knitting, mobile phone repairs and other businesses from the training they receive at the center.

“We are pursuing computer training programmes for our capable persons also, and the state government has provided work stations.

He appealed to his members to enroll in skill acquisition training and business opportunities, and reciprocate the governor’s efforts by shunning all forms of begging.

“Just of recent, Gov. Tambuwal facilitated some donors to assist our members with motorbikes, which eases the difficulty in transportation that our members are facing,” he said.

Ibrahim also commended Tambuwal for his concern on domestication of the People Living With Disability Act in the state; noting that many structures and programmes were now in conformity and friendly to people with special needs. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

