Tambuwal fights back, denies neglect of Kangiwa family

By Idris Ibrahim

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has denied allegations that the state government has since abandoned the family members of the first civilian governor of the state, late Shehu Mohammed Kangiwa for four decades.

Mr. Tambuwal rebutted a report published by an online newspaper, 21stcenturychronicle which reported that the late Governor’s property has been abandoned since his demise 40 years ago.

The late Alhaji Kangiwa served as Governor of old Sokoto state where Kebbi and Zamfara state were carved out from.

However, the incumbent governor of the state during a visit at late Kangiwa residence in Sokoto state capital Monday, disclosed that the late leader of the state has been immortalised as the family members are been catered for by Kebbi and Sokoto state governments.

“I was contacted by several well meaning leaders when they read the write-up, where it was alleged that forty years after governments of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, where our late leader, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed Kangiwa served as Governor has abandoned the family.”

“I wish to state and make it categorically clear that the property under reference, which is this house, out of the inheritance of the estate of late Shehu Mohammed Kangiwa, our leader and former Governor, was inherited by members of his family. I have done a very thorough investigation. This house does not belong to any one individual member of the family. It belongs to several of those who inherited it; and, as you could see to your left, it has been carved-out, and it has been sold out by those who inherited that part,” Mr. Tambuwal said.

“The government of Sokoto state was not approached. I am sure that is the same thing with the governments of Kebbi and Zamfara, on whether they are ready and willing to buy or acquire it; and, use it for public good, to kind of immortalize late Shehu Kangiwa. As you know, in Sokoto alone, we have Shehu Kangiwa Square and Shehu Kangiwa Secretariat. He has been immortalized by previous governments and we are still praying for the repose of his soul.”

“I know, for sure, that we have been in touch with two members of the family. I normally ask if there were any issues and there was never a time when I was told anything,” he added.

Furthermore, the governor of Sokoto state during the courtesy visit, bragged that his administration cleared all the outstanding pensions and gratuities of his predecessors and their deputies.

“When I came in, we met a situation whereby a former Governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa was not paid his pension and gratuity. Based on the law passed by the state House of Assembly, I constituted a team under the leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto state, to compute the benefits of former Governors and Deputy Governors of Sokoto state. From the report, I was advised that late Shehu Kangiwa, Dr Garba Nadama, may Allah have mercy on him, who at that time was alive, and Mallam Yahaya Abdulkarim, were not enjoying or deriving their pensions or gratuities from the current or present Sokoto state.”

“Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa and Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and their Deputies, who are still part of Sokoto state, were paid their gratuities and pensions by this administration. We have not finished paying that of the Deputies. We have paid part of it. That is the record I have,” the governor noted.

