Tambuwal extends hands of fellowship to opposition parties, As Sultan sues for unity

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, has extended hands of fellowship to the opposition parties to join hands with his administration to develop the state.

The governor also called on the people of the state to remain united in pursuance of the collective good of all and the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, made available to Newsdiaryonline, said Tambuwal made the call when he paid a courtesy visit on the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, in his palace Tuesday.

“We ask all the people of Sokoto, irrespective of party affiliation to come and work closely with the government for further development of the state,” the governor emphasized.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the Caliphate, which he said had never wavered in its support for his government, the governor specifically harped on Sultan’s dexterity in mobilizing the populace to pray for peace and good governance at all times.

“We are grateful to Allah and His Eminence eminence for his unflinching consistency in grassroots mobilization of the people of Sokoto to pray fervently for peace and development.

“It is worthy of note that Your Eminence has been in the forefront of ensuring that the state remains united despite all the myriads of political challenges, electoral hiccups and sundry litigations that have tugged at its stability,” Tambuwal observed.

He assured that the government will still continue to place premium on societal reorientation. investment in education, health and every developmental stride possible.

In his response, Sultan Abubakar appealed to all political gladiators in the state, to set aside their differences and work together to achieve maximum benefits for the people of the state.

“There has never been a time in the history of our state that contentious politics almost crippled it like this one that was laid to rest by the Supreme Court.”

He distanced the Caliphate from politics and sued for peace, “as things have deteriorated significantly.”

He admonished all leaders in the state that whatever the situation they remain servants of the people.

“All the people of the state are one for eternity. Power belongs to Allah. Anyone who gets it should be magnanimous and he who losses must not drag unnecessarily.”

He assured all parties that the Caliphate is home to all, adding that “the Sultanate will continue to give advises, solicited or otherwise to all the leaders in the state.”

He also drew attention to the fact that “the Supreme Court is not the final arbiter of all cases. Allah’s arbitration judgement is final and we should all strive to gain His favor.”