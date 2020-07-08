Tambuwal expresses worry over politicization of public service

Share the news













Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed concern over the politicising of the operations of public office by public office holders.

The governor made the observation Wednesday when he received the National Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Professor Muhammad Isah at Government House, Sokoto.

The governor made the observation against the backdrop of a revelation by Prof. Muhammad that the number of Sokoto indegenes benefitting from the conditional cash transfer instituted by the CCB is not much.

He said contrary to what the CCB boss disclosed, the state government has been giving all necessary support to the programme, but some highly placed personnel in Abuja, were sabotaging its efforts, thus shortchanging the people of Sokoto state.

Tambuwal said the state government had established a high profile team under the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Saidu Umar, in collaboration with the leaders that are handling the programme in order to ensure that significant improvement is recorded on the matter.

The governor also called on the federal government to properly fund the CCB to enable it perform its duties effectively.

On COVID-19 palliatives received from the federal government., Tambuwal said they were handed over to the state’s Zakkat and Waqaf Commission (SOZECOM), which distributed same judiciously to the needy.

He called on the public service to give maximum cooperation to the CCB to encourage it in conducting its duty without any hitch.

On the request for public enlightenment on the activities of the bureau in the state media organisations, the governor directed the ministry of information to collaborate with it (CCB) with a view to allotting them free airtime for the publicising of the activities of the organisation.

Earlier in his address, the national chairman CCB, Professor Isah said they were in the state to monitor the distribution of COVID-19 provided by the federal government to different states.

He expressed satisfaction with the method used by sokoto state government in the distribution exercise of the palliatives.

Professor Isa also challenged the Sokoto state government to intensify efforts to ensure that the number conditional cash transfer beneficiaries registered increases.

He also stressed the need to the state government to intensify the effort on public enlightenment and training of officers that are suppose to handle the programme.

The CCB Chairman had earlier condoled the governor, his family and people of Sokoto state over the death of late Barrister Inuwa Abdulkadir, former Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

