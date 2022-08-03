Tambuwal distributes teaching, learning materials to 23 Education Secretaries





“State government has paid all its marching grants, counterpart fund due to UBEC and other stakeholders.” – SUBEB CHAIR

Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal made the promise while launching the distribution of instructional materials to the 23 Local Government Education Authorities in the state held in the conference hall of the State Universal Basic Education Board along airport road sokoto.



Governor Tambuwal said his administration is committed to increasing the salaries of primary school teachers just done to the state civil servants but cannot do so as a result of large number of ghost workers in the LGEA system.

According to him the verification exercise is not meant to expelling any teacher from service but to ascertain number of genuine ones in the system.



By so doing the governor said more funds will be saved which will therefore be use not only to Improving teachers’ welfare but also to employing more.



In what will be another good news to teachers, Governor Tambuwal said his administration will soon send a bill to the State House of Assembly for the extension of years of service of teachers from 60 to 65 years.



In his remark the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education Alhaji Mohammed Bello Abubakar Gwuiwa said the instructional materials were secured by the state government in it’s effort to boost basic education in the state.



Speaking the Executive Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board Honourable Altine Shehu Kajiji said the instructional materials were meant for distribution not only to schools under the board but also to sister agencies such as JSS Schools under the Ministry for Science and Technical Education, Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Female Education Board, Agency for Mass Education and Agency for Nomadic Education among others.



The Instructional Materials according to him included Chalk, Attendance, Admission and Pupils Registers, Scheme of Work Records and Diaries.



Others are English Text Books for Primary four to six, Desktop computers and Radio sets Provided by UNICEF as well as School bags, Sandals shoes, Mats and Uniforms to be distributed to Pupils Under the Better Education Service Delivery for All Non-Formal Learning System.

All these are in addition to about nine thousand double seater furniture for distribution to schools in need.



Kajiji used the medium to commend Tambuwal led administration for its continued concern and support to basic education sub-sector in the state. Hon. Kajiji, said the state government has paid all its marching grants, counterpart fund due to UBEC and other stakeholders, including that of 2022.



Earlier in a welcome address the Permanent Secretary of the board Alhaji Ahmed Rufa’i Ibrahim applauded the state government and other Development Partners for their sustain encouragement and support to uplifting the standard of basic education in the state.

Other speakers at the occasion included the representative of UBEC Zonal office in the state Malam Abdulkadir, Education Specialist UNICEF Field Office Sokoto, Mrs Meriyan and State SBMC Chairman Alhaji Junaidu Umar Jabo among others.



Highlight of the occasion was the distribution of the teaching and learning materials to 23 Education Secretaries in the state by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

