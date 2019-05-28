Tambuwal dissolves cabinet, eulogies members’ performances

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal dissolved the State Executive Council

He also announced the dissolution of special advisers and assistants shortly after the valedictory session.

The governor commended members for what he described as “their wonderful performances while serving the state.

According to Tambuwal, his administration ran a transparent and accountable government. “We ran a transparent government and I can give account of any action I took.

He also sought the forgiveness of the people of the state where his government irrwd. “As human, I may have offended some of you, I beg for forgiveness.

“On behalf of the council, I seek for forgiveness of the entire Sokoto people on any of my decision they found wrong,” Tambuwal said.

