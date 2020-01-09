Tambuwal disburses N1.08bn to 5,400 youths, women in 3 LGAs

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has empowered 5,400 youths and women with the sum of N20,000 each in Sokoto North, Sokoto South and Yabo local government areas of the state.

Disbursing the Sokoto Micro Incentives Fund, under the state youths and women empowerment scheme, in Yabo town, headquarters of Yabo local government, on Wednesday, the Governor charged the beneficiaries, to utilize the monies provided to them to enhance their family upkeep.

According to Tambuwal, the funds, if prudently used, would serve as greater means of establishing small businesses as way of wealth creation and human capital development.

He therefore appealed to the people of the areas to give more support to his administration’s quest of bringing more development to the state, especially in the areas of education, health and rural development.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to introducing more programmes that are aimed at uplifting the well-being of the people in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Of the 5,400 beneficiaries, Sokoto North and Sokoto South local governments account for 2,200 each while Yabo local government has 1000 beneficiaries.

At Yabo local government the sole Administrator of the area Hon. Bala Musa Yabo thanked the state government for the numerous projects executed in the area that include provision of portable water, renovation and upgrading general hospital and many others.

So far, seven local governments, including Gudu, Tureta, Isa, Sabon Birni, Yabo, Sokoto North and Sokoto South local governments, have been covered.