Tambuwal denies appointing ‘Korede’ SSA on New Media

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, has described as fake news, the rumor that he has appointed one Ms Maryam Aliyu Obaje (aka Madam Korede), as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media.

According to the governor, in a statement by his spokesman, Muhammad Bello issued on Thursday, no such appointment has been made by him.

Tambuwal, who is currently on an official visit to Delta, called on the public to disregard any such claim on the social media or any other news platform.