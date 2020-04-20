Tambuwal confirms first index case of #COVID19 in Sokoto

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Monday night confirmed the first index case of coronavirus, #COVID19 pandemic in the state.

The Governor in a special broadcast, said the index case, who is receiving treatment at Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital, UDUTH, Sokoto would be transfered to Amanawa Isolation Centre.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to comply with all measures and restrictions in order to curtail the spread of the dreaded disease.

Read Tambuwal’s full statement below:

My fellow citizens of Sokoto state it is with a very heavy heart and sadness that I break this news to you today of a case of Corona virus (COVID-19) here in Sokoto.

The index person, who is receiving treatment at the Usman Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital Sokoto at the moment, now that the case has been confirmed, shall be transferred to the Sokoto state established isolation center at Amanawa.

I appeal to our citizens to continue to obey and respect all the measures as laid out by all the health experts for us to continue to contain the spread of the scourge of this virus, which is a reality.

We have heard about it before, but it is now here with us. We must, therefore, redouble our efforts as a government and as citizens to curtail the spread. I, therefore appeal once again, that all measures put in place should continue to be respected. And, if need be, for the safety of the generality of the people of Sokoto state, we may take further necessary measures.

I, therefore before hand, appeal for support and cooperation, in the best interest of all of us. We pray that God Almighty shall Grant him speedy recovery and that God Almighty shall help us to curtail the spread of this pandemic.