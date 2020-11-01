Tambuwal condoles with JIBWIS, Sheikh Gombe over mother’s death

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state condoled with the national body of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) over the death of the mother of its National Secretary, Sheikh Kabiru Gombe.

Accompanied by erstwhile Federal Legislators, Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila and Hon. Isah Salihu Bashir, the governor was received in Gombe by the National President of JIBWIS, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau and Sheikh Giro Argungu on behalf of the bereaved Sheikh Gombe, who was also present.

Condoling Sheikh Gombe on behalf of the government and people of Sokoto state, Gov. Tambuwal expressed his bereavement “by this great loss.”

“As Muslims we believe all souls belong to Allah and shall depart at the appointed time. Also as faithful we have no option but to accept this divine verdict.

“Nonetheless, we pray to Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and forgive her sins,” the governor who prayed for the peace and progress of the nation added.

In his response, Sheikh Lau, who described Gov. Tambuwal as “one of our confidantes,” recalled the cordial relationship between late Sheikh Mahmoud Abubakar Gumi (1924-1992) and late Sir Ahmadu Bello (Sardaunan Sokoto) (1910-1966), which he said is being replicated between the governor and JIBWIS.

“He is close to us and has always identified with JIBWIS from the time he was Speaker till now that he is a governor.,” Sheikh Lau emphasized praying for the governor’s success and progress in all his endeavors.

Adding that Gov. Tambuwal “is respectful and courteous,” Lau said “this condolence visit has cooled our frayed nerves at a time of great loss suffered by one of us.”

According to him, “if rulers will show care and empathy to their followers just as Gov. Tambuwal does, then such gesture will herald good tidings and great relief to the people.”