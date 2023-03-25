Tambuwal condoles with family, state on death of Commissioner

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condoled with the good people of Sokoto State over the passing on of a member of the State Executive Council and Commissioner of Religious Affairs Alh. Usman Suleiman (Ɗanmadamin Isa).

This is contained in a statement signed by Muhammad Akibu Dalhatu, the Commissioner of Information and Societal Re-orientation, Sokoto state on Friday.

Dalhatu stated,”The death has occurred of a Member of State Executive Council and Commissioner of Religious Affairs Alh. Usman Suleiman (Ɗanmadamin Isa). He was a devout Muslim and a very hardworking Commissioner in all the Ministries he held forte.

“Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, (CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto), on behalf of the government and the good people of Sokoto State condoles his immediate family on his passing on.

“The Governor wishes the soul of the departed Allah’s mercy just as he prayed for the repose of his soul in aljannat firdaus.”

Those that attended the burial include, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto state, Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad, mni, Head of Service, Abubakar Muhammad Dan Shehu, mni, PDP state Chairman, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, Members of Sokoto State Executive Council among several sympathisers.