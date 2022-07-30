Tambuwal condoles victims of banditry

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has condoled the people of Duma village in Tureta local government area of the state over the recent attack by bandits in the area.

Accompanied by all the security chiefs: Army, Air Force, Police, and the Department of State Security (DSS), the Governor extended his heartfelt sympathy to the community and relatives of the victims.

He said he was there on behalf of the government and people of the state to commiserate with them over the incident which left about 28 people dead.

While praying to Allah to forgive the deceased and grant them Jannatul Firdausi, Tambuwal assured people of the area that, government and security agencies are doing their best to ensure that peace is reinforced in the entire state.

He appealed for more cooperation’ from the security agencies and also prayed to Allah to continue giving them victory over the bandits and other criminal elements.

The governor solicited the support and cooperation of the people, urging them to expose informants giving information to the bandits. “We must therefore expose them even if those concerned are your relations. You are obliged to expose them for the community to have peace,” he advised.

The governor directed the immediate release of relief materials to IDPs in the area.

