Tambuwal condemns killing of 2 youths, vows to fish out culprits

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has condemned the alleged killing by armed Air Force personnel, of two youths in Mabera area of Sokoto and vowed to fish out the culprits.

Two young people were, on Monday night, reportedly killed by officers of the Nigerian Air Force.

NAF also issued a statement that although detailed investigation had not been carried out, it would seal decisively with any officer found involved in the alleged killing.

However, a statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Sokoto state Governor), Muhammad Bello made available to newsdiaryonline on Tuesday said the governor, who cut short his official engagements outside the state to commiserate with the families of the victims, described the incident as unfortunate, especially that the civil society and members of the security agencies had enjoyed cordial relationship in the past.

“We condemn this unwholesome development, which is perhaps the first of its type to occur in the state. We want to assure the people of the state that the state government, in close collaboration with the security operatives, with whom we have very cordial relationship, will not rest on its oars until the perpetrators of this dastardly act, are brought to book in the shortest time possible.

“We pray that this type of act will not repeat itself again. We also pray for the soul of those killed and condole the family and people of the state,” Tambuwal said.

The governor was accompanied by members of the state executive council, representatives of the General Officer Commanding (GOC), the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Police and other security agencies in the state.